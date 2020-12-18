NJ Transit meets federal deadline for rail braking system

New Jersey Transit announced Friday it has completed installation and implementation of a federally required emergency braking system, two weeks before a national deadline that had raised the specter of steep fines and potentially crippling disruptions to train service between New Jersey and New York City.
Officials at the nation’s largest statewide transit system appeared at a noon news conference at a maintenance yard in Kearny with Gov. Phil Murphy and representatives of Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration.