NJ Transit adjusts train service as ridership slumps

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NJ Transit train passengers on Friday faced new schedules as ridership dropped amid measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All weekday trains, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, began operating on weekend schedules with slight modifications, the commuter railroad announced. Commuters were urged to sign up for My Transit alerts and activate push notifications on the mobile app to receive the latest updates.

Gladstone Branch rail service will only operate on weekends.

Eight extra trips will run between Dover and Hoboken on weekdays only.

Bus, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Newark Light Rail, Riverline and Access Link service will continue on weekday schedules.

NJ Transit said its ridership has plummeted almost 90% in the last week as many companies have told employees to work from home and governments have ordered businesses closed to stem the spread of the virus.