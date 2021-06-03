NFL judge: Lawyers for Black players can join mediation MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 6:42 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers' Najeh Davenport in Pittsburgh. The NFL on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functioning — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, lawyer Christopher Seeger, left, and client former NFL player Shawn Wooden speak with members of the media after a hearing on the proposed NFL concussion settlement outside of the U.S. Courthouse in Philadelphia. The NFL on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functioning — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Former NFL players Ken Jenkins, right, and Clarence Vaughn III, center right, along with their wives, Amy Lewis, center, and Brooke Vaughn, left, carry tens of thousands of petitions demanding equal treatment for everyone involved in the settlement of concussion claims against the NFL, to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, in this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo. The NFL on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functioning — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims on Thursday invited lawyers for Black players who call the settlement racially biased to join court-led mediation over the issue.
The lawyers have challenged the settlement’s use of “race-norming” in dementia testing since 2018. The practice assumes Black players start with lower cognitive skills and makes it harder for them to show injury and get awards from the settlement fund.
Written By
MARYCLAIRE DALE