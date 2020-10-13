NCCF elects Darien resident as new board president

The Norwalk Community College Foundation announces the election of George A. Reilly of Darien, an attorney with the Rucci Law Group, as board president, as well as two new directors, Tara Arnold of Fairfield, head of community relations at Bridgewater Associates, and Laura Sterner of New Canaan, head of Capital Development and investor relations at Point72.

“Our board of directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to supporting student success at Norwalk Community College,” said Carrie Bernier, executive director of the NCC Foundation, also a Darien resident. “We are excited to welcome Tara and Laura, and proud to have George serve as this year’s board president. Our board is pivotal in furthering the Foundation’s mission to support NCC.”

Reilly has been practicing law locally for over 35 years involving matrimonial matters, real estate and estate planning with others in Rucci Law Group. He has been involved in a number of public service organizations, especially involving education. He was a trustee of his high school alma mater, King School in Stamford, and served as president of its board for seven years. He was a member of Darien’s Board of Education for 11 years, and he has served on the NCC Foundation for eight years. He has been involved in other civic matters throughout his legal career. He is now also a member of Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Blight Review Board.

“The NCC Foundation provides critical scholarship assistance to hundreds of students each semester, and it funds unique and important college programs such as the Veterinary Technology program and new Digital Media Center. I am delighted to lead such a valuable resource for our community,” said Reilly.

To learn more about the NCC Foundation, attend a virtual presentation, “Year of Impact” Oct. 29, from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit ncc-foundation.org.