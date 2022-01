WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring with the owner of a pharmacy and others to bill fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers, a federal prosecutor says.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Melisha Oxendine West of Pembroke pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.