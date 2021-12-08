NC’s top court halts March primary due to remapping suits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday pushed back the March election primaries for all legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming that the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.
The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for those races instead.