NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health providers are requesting fewer and fewer vaccines and have sent back nearly 390,000 doses to the federal government as the state ramps up efforts to reach communities that have been less likely to get a COVID-19 shot.
Thirty of the more than 1,200 vaccine providers in the state are slated to receive additional first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to data from the state health department. The federal government made over 265,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to North Carolina this week, but state health officials accepted 3,700 Moderna vaccines.