FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others wounded following reported shootings in the parking lot of a North Carolina hotel, police said.

Fayetteville officers responding shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday arrived at the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada and found four people who had been shot, according to a police department news release. A fifth shooting victim also was located and was being treated at a local hospital.