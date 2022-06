RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hemp industry appears to have avoided a shutdown, as the General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law.

The Senate voted 41-2 for a House measure that means the production and sale of industrial hemp and products derived from hemp like CBD can still be lawful. The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his expected signature.