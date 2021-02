RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more portions of a 2020 concealed weapons bill that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed successfully last year have resurfaced this year in separate measures, both of which were approved on Wednesday by a House judiciary committee.

One bill would add emergency medical technicians to the list of people who could carry concealed permits during times in which they're providing medical assistance to officers, like when on a SWAT team. The EMTs would need proper training.