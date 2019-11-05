NC Wildlife Resources Commission buys 6,300 more acres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has purchased an additional 6,310 acres (2,553 hectares) adjacent to its North River Game Land.

A news release from Ducks Unlimited on Monday says the purchase, the first of two along the North River, was helped by donations from Ducks Unlimited and the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund.

The partnership, which helped make the purchase, will preserve forests and wetlands that furnish habitat for numerous waterfowl species, black bears, bald eagles and endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers. It also protects more than 16 miles (25 kilometers) of stream and river frontage as part of the Game Land system.

The commission will own and manage the land, meaning water quality and wildlife habitat will be protected and provide the public with access to hunting, research and recreational opportunities.