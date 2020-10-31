NASA center holding online event highlight HBCU ties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is holding an online event to highlight the role of historically Black institutions in space missions.

The virtual gathering will be held Tuesday to put a spotlight on the way historically Black colleges, universities and other organizations contribute to the space's agency's work.

Some leaders at the sprawling NASA center in Huntsville work with educators on classroom materials and career opportunities in engineering, science, mathematics and technology. They'll provide updates on work that's going on within NASA.

Speakers will include NASA officials, corporate representatives and educators from schools including Florida A&M University, Southern University, and the University of Houston.