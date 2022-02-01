NAACP urges federal charges in killing of Laquan McDonald

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, on Tuesday urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring federal civil rights charges against the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot Black teenager Laquan McDonald.
The letter, sent by NAACP President Derrick Johnson, comes days before Officer Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison after serving less than half of his state prison term. Van Dyke was convicted in October 2018 in the killing of McDonald and is scheduled to be released from an Illinois prison on Thursday.