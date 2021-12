RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office is looking for a man who they say fired shots into the home of his ex-girlfriend's parents, set his rental home on fire and fled from law enforcement officers after an attempted traffic stop.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Raequan Mudd, 24, is considered armed and dangerous and residents in north Raleigh should be on the look out for him, WRAL reported.