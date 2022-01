LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with multiple hunting offenses after an accident last week in which a woman was shot in the chest with an arrow as he was handing her a bow, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says Noah Foster Herrin, 19, and Kaitlin Marie Jones, 18, were coming down from a tree stand on a tract of land near Lewisville on Friday when Herrin handed a crossbow loaded with an arrow to Jones.