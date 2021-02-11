N.C. bill mandating K-12 school reopening OK'd by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill to compel K-12 school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to the state's 1.5 million public school students, but the Senate did not agree to send it to the governor because of recent changes that were made to the proposal.
Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option of having their child continue to learn remotely. Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened, but the state's Democratic governor has expressed concern of a statewide requirement mandating the reopening.