N.C. Rep. Farmer-Butterfield is Cooper's choice for board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Longtime North Carolina state Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield has been nominated by Gov. Roy Cooper to join a state panel that reviews unemployment benefit appeals.

Farmer-Butterfield, a Wilson County Democrat who joined the General Assembly in 2003, was formally named this week as Cooper's choice for a seat on the three-member North Carolina Employment Security Board of Review.

If Farmer-Butterfield is confirmed by the House and Senate, she would have to step down from her legislative seat to serve. The legislature is expected to reconvene briefly next week.

Farmer-Butterfield is currently the Democratic nominee for the 24th House District seat in November. With her resignation, Democratic activists in Wilson County would pick someone to replace her on the ballot.

Farmer-Butterfield, 72, has managed nonprofit groups in the health and human services field. Her legislative work has emphasized health care and social services issues.

The annual salary for two of the three Board of Review members is $130,230. The board chairman’s salary is slightly higher.