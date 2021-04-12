Myanmar's ruling junta issues fresh charges for Suu Kyi April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 11:21 a.m.
1 of8 An anti-coup protester flashes the three-fingered salute while wearing a headband that reads R2P, which means Responsibility to Protect, during a gathering in Ahlone township in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, April 12, 2021. The protesters have called for foreign intervention to aid them under the doctrine of Responsibility to Protect, or R2P, devised to deal with matters such as genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 People look at a row of burnt public transport buses parked at Kyimyindaing township in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, April 12, 2021. Local news media reported that the buses got burned early Monday morning, but provided no details for the cause. AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Anti-coup protesters hold signs that refer to R2P, which means Responsibility to Protect, during a gathering in Ahlone township in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, April 12, 2021. The protesters have called for foreign intervention to aid them under the doctrine of Responsibility to Protect, or R2P, devised to deal with matters such as genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. NZHPHOTO/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salute while wearing headbands that read R2P, which means Responsibility to Protect, during a gathering in Ahlone township in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, April 12, 2021. The protesters have called for foreign intervention to aid them under the doctrine of Responsibility to Protect, or R2P, devised to deal with matters such as genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. Mg_Ny@n/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A man bikes past burnt public transport buses parked at Kyimyindaing township in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, April 12, 2021. Local news media reported that the buses got burned early Monday morning, but provided no details for the cause. NZHPHOTO/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military squared off against its opponents in the courts, the streets and the countryside Monday, showing no sign of relenting in its crackdown against those opposed to February's coup.
Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected government toppled in the military takeover, was accused of a fresh criminal charge when she appeared by video link before a judge in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday, according to her lawyers.