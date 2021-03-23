Myanmar court to review detention of AP, other journalists

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar is holding hearings Wednesday on whether to continue detaining Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and several other local members of the media who have been charged under a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years.
It is the second round of hearings for the journalists, who were arrested on Feb. 27 while covering protests against last month’s coup. Thein Zaw’s lawyer, Tin Zar Oo, said after the first hearing on March 12 that she might be able to submit an application for bail on Wednesday.