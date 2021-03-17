Myanmar construction magnate claims cash payments to Suu Kyi March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 11:53 p.m.
1 of9 Protesters hold umbrella as they gather for a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Police in Myanmar fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the country's two largest cities and elsewhere on Friday, as authorities continued their harsh crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup. AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Protesters shout slogan as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Myanmar's military seized power Feb. 1, hours before the seating of a new parliament following election results that were seen as a rebuff to the country's generals. AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Protesters hold umbrellas which carry slogans during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Police in Myanmar fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the country's two largest cities and elsewhere on Friday, as authorities continued their harsh crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup. AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, March 13, 2021. Police in Myanmar fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the country's two largest cities and elsewhere on Friday, as authorities continued their harsh crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup. AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Anti-coup protesters run away when police security forces try to disperse them with tear gas in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Myanmar's military seized power Feb. 1, hours before the seating of a new parliament following election results that were seen as a rebuff to the country's generals. AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, March 13, 2021. Police in Myanmar fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the country's two largest cities and elsewhere on Friday, as authorities continued their harsh crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup. AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — A Myanmar construction magnate with links to military rulers claimed he personally gave more than half a million dollars in cash to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a broadcast on state television aimed at discrediting the ousted civilian government.
The statement by Maung Waik could pave the way for more serious charges against Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb. 1 military takeover while security forces increasingly use lethal force against a popular uprising demanding the restoration of democratically elected leaders.