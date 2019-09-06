Muslim civil rights group to hold meetings in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials with the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organizations will speak at a town hall meeting in North Carolina about its work to protect civil liberties.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations will hold the meeting Friday in Raleigh. Speakers include the organization's executive director, its national litigation director and its advocacy director.

CAIR will hold a Know Your Rights workshop at the Islamic Academy in Greensboro on Saturday. Litigation director Lena Masri will discuss rights at work and school and in encounters with law enforcement. Materials will be available in Arabic, English, Farsi and other languages.