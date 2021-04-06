Musician couple host concerts to fundraise for food pantry LUIS ANDRES HENAO and EMILY LESHNER, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 10:47 a.m.
1 of8 Musicians David Shenton and Erin Shields perform inside their home in the Queens borough of New York on March 30, 2021. The married couple have led virtual concerts from their living room to raise thousands of dollars for the Mosaic West Queens Church food pantry, where they volunteer every weekend. Emily Leshner/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — When Erin Shields belted out “Being Alive” — the showstopper from the Broadway classic “Company” — the title had extra levels of meaning.
This virtual concert, broadcast from Shields’ living room, helped fund the food pantry at Mosaic West Queens Church, which is feeding hungry residents of the Sunnyside neighborhood. It also gave Shields and her husband, David Shenton, an opportunity to resume their artistic lives.
Written By
LUIS ANDRES HENAO and EMILY LESHNER