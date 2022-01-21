Museum of Darien, Mather Homestead receive $15K to upgrade: ‘Times have changed’
The Museum of Darien in Darien, Conn., photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The Museum of Darien and the Mather Homestead, both organizations that chronicle the history of Darien and the region, were awarded $10,000 and $5,150 respectively. The money, administered by CT Humanities, comes from a 2021 federal program called Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, or SHARP.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — Two cultural centers in Darien have received thousands of dollars in federal funding as part of ongoing COVID-19 relief for humanities organizations across the nation.
The Museum of Darien was awarded $10,000 and the Mather Homestead received $5,150. The money, administered by CT Humanities, comes from a 2021 federal program called Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, or SHARP.