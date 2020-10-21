Murphy to isolate after contact tests positive for COVID-19

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy abruptly left an event Wednesday after announcing he was going into quarantine, saying he just found out a person he was in contact with over the weekend had tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy, a Democrat, was speaking at a workforce development event his office organized with Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross at Camden County College when he said he had just learned a contact had tested positive.

The governor said he has no symptoms and last tested negative on Monday. He planned to get tested again on Wednesday.

“I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field,” he said. “I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and not do a fundraiser and have me sit here.”

Murphy was referring to President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club early this month, which occurred just hours before the president said he tested positive for the virus. Murphy earlier called the event irresponsible.

Murphy didn't say who the contact was or what the context of their meeting was.

The first-term governor's departure from the event seemed to come as a surprise.

“There’s a first every day in this job,” Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said after Murphy thanked the attendees and walked away. “Governor, I hope you’re OK.”

New Jersey has had more than 222,000 positive cases and 14,438 deaths. The state's daily coronavirus figures have doubled over the past month, state officials said earlier this week.