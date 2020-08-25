Murphy's coronavirus-delayed budget speech to be outdoors

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to unveil the upcoming fiscal year’s budget on Tuesday after it was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, will outline his spending blueprint at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway as part of an effort to avoid a large indoor gathering.

The governor's annual budget address typically comes early in the year at the statehouse, and Murphy did unveil a spending plan already for fiscal year 2021.

But those plans quickly dissolved because of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 14,000 lives in the state and led to the shuttering of much of the state's economy for months.

Murphy and lawmakers agreed on legislation to extend the current fiscal year from June 30 to Sept. 30. That law requires the governor to offer a new spending plan, which he's set to unveil Tuesday.

Murphy declined to discuss specifics about the new budget at recent news conferences, but said Friday there is at least a $5 billion hole to fill. He had earlier said the state's finances nosedived because of the pandemic, estimating a $10 billion hole.

Whether Murphy will propose raising taxes remains to be seen. He's long called for increasing the income tax on people earning more than $1 million.

What seems likelier is that the state would take on debt to close any budget gap.

Murphy's administration recently won a victory in an unprecedented case before the state Supreme Court. The state GOP challenged the governor over a recently enacted law that authorized him to borrow up to $9.9 billion because of the coronavirus hit to state finances.

He hasn't laid out how much or whether he'll need to use that authority.

He has also called on the federal government to pass aid to the state to the tune of up to $20 billion.