Movie screening to be held at library

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk, the Community Fund of Darien, the Thriving Youth Task Force, the Depot Youth Center and the Darien Library are teaming up to screen a movie about an accidental overdose on March 9.

On July 18, 2015, Clay Soper accidentally died from the combination of prescription drugs mixed with alcohol. He was 19, a thriving college student home for teh summer. No one say it coming. “If They Had Known,” a documentary, tells his story.

The screening, followed by a Q & A with a panel, will be on Monday, March 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Darien Library. It is recommended for students in ninth grade and up.

View a short trailer at https://youtu.be/WvKLRaXqgNI.