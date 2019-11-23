Movie ‘Frozen’ inspires atmospheric modeling classwork

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Disney movie “Frozen” inspired an assignment for a Louisiana State University class in modeling the marine atmosphere.

The question: If the sea froze while the air temperature was well above freezing, could it bring on wintry weather, as it did in the movie after Princess Elsa runs across the ocean and freezes it? The answer was that, under some circumstances, such a change would be possible.

Assistant Professor Paul Miller says he got the assignment idea after watching “Frozen” many, many, many times with his 4-year-old daughter.

He set the simulations in 1840s Norway, using climate data from a set going back to 1851 — the earliest available.

Miller says they took two lab sessions of nine scheduled this semester.