LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada wildlife officials have euthanized a mountain lion that was roaming a west Las Vegas apartment complex.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the animal was spotted Tuesday morning.

Police called the Nevada Department of Wildlife for assistance and blocked off the area to traffic. Wildlife officials tried several times to sedate the animal but were not able to do so. They then decided to euthanize it.

No injuries were reported to any people

Wildlife Department spokeswoman Ashley Sanchez says rogue mountain lions have been spotted several times in neighborhoods on the west side of the Las Vegas valley this year because of the drought. She said drought conditions send animals such as mountain lions and coyotes into neighborhoods as they search for food.