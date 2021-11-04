Motorists, expect delays: Annual Run with the Saints returns to Saint Luke's Parish in Darien

DARIEN — The Saint Luke’s Parish annual 5K Run and 1K Walk fundraiser is returning to Darien this weekend and motorists are being reminded to be alert to participants and expect some delays.

The event, which is open to the public but restricted to those who pre-register, will start at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 7 and end at the St. Luke’s Parish at 1864 Post Road in Darien. Money raised will benefit Cuban youth.

Some 200 racers are expected, according to information from the Darien Police Department. Impacted roads include Rings End Road, Harbor Road, Pear Tree Point Road and Long Neck Point Road.

Motorists and residents are advised to expect short-term delays and detours along the race route. Darien Police will be positioned along the route to help with the flow of traffic for the event, which is expected to last about 45 minutes.

This year’s fifth annual event is also a multi-generational, community-wide walk, run and open air lunch expected to attract nearly 300 people. The event also includes a post run and walk and silent auction.

Participants are encouraged to sign up for activities by midnight on Friday. There will be no registration on the day of the event.

Registration is available at saintlukesdarien.org/run-with-the-saints/. There is a choice of a three-mile run or a one-mile children and adult walk along the water in Darien.

The Run with the Saints event generally raises funds for Saint Luke’s Parish initiatives in Cuba. Event proceeds from the Nov. 7 event will send Cuban children to the National Episcopal Youth Camp in Wyoming, Mich., the summer of 2022, pandemic permitting.

The funds will also help pay for community meals for the food insecure and support repairs and improvements to the community center and church in the Cuban town of Santa Cruz del Norte, the Cuban partner for Saint Luke’s Parish.

Two types of sponsorships are available for the event, family and corporate.

The $250 family sponsorship provides two race tickets, four lunch tickets and a recognition tile at the Santa Cruz del Norte parish in Cuba.

The corporate sponsorship offers four levels of participation: Title — $1,000; Gold — $500; Silver — $250; and Bronze — $150. Corporate sponsorship includes recognition online, in all race promotional materials, on commemorative tiles and at the rebuilt Santa Cruz del Norte parish in Cuba.

For more information about sponsorships for the event, contact Pam Vossler at ptdey@aol.com or 203-395-7343.

Current 2021 Run with the Saints event sponsors include: The Bryan, and Brian Construction company, the Darien Butcher Shop, Darien Plumbing & Heating, Edgerton Inc., First County Bank, FCB, Flowers & Flowers, JetBlue, Michael Joseph’s, Monograms off Madison, Nielsen’s Florist, North Star International Life & Leadership Coaching/Grief Recovery, Sails Bar & Grill, Sanda's Cleaners, Specs, Tanknology, Ten Twenty Post, Verizon, Vineyard Vines and Williams & Company.