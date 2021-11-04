Motorists, expect delays: Annual Run with the Saints returns to Saint Luke's Parish in Darien Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 1:37 p.m.
The Saint Luke’s Parish 2021 fifth annual 5K Run, and 1K Walk road race with the Saints fundraiser event is returning to Darien on Sunday, Nov. 7, as a way to go the distance for the youth of Cuba. The St. Luke's Youth Team is previously pictured with the Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Cuba in Matanzas, Cuba. Members of the Saint Luke’s Parish Youth Trip in Matanzas, Cuba, (left to right). Back row: Nicole Savage, Alexander Peters, Win Courtemanche, Derek Stefanovsky; front row: Katherine Vaillancourt, Sofia Bender, Miranda Wilson, Emma Hunter, Juliette Johnson, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Cuba Griselda Delgado del Carpio, Octavia Molkenthin, Tom McGarty, and Naomi Cunningham.
DARIEN — The Saint Luke’s Parish annual 5K Run and 1K Walk fundraiser is returning to Darien this weekend and motorists are being reminded to be alert to participants and expect some delays.
The event, which is open to the public but restricted to those who pre-register, will start at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 7 and end at the St. Luke’s Parish at 1864 Post Road in Darien. Money raised will benefit Cuban youth.