Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Cromwell.

Police say the accident was reported on Main Street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday and involved a single motorcycle.

Officers arrived to find the two people unconscious on the street.

Attempts to revive them failed and they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released details of their investigation, including whether both people were riding the motorcycle or if any pedestrians were involved in the accident.

The names of the victims have not been released.