Mothers could develop high blood pressure months after childbirth

It's standard practice to monitor a woman's blood pressure during pregnancy and immediately after childbirth. But new research at one medical center suggests the condition could be missed in some new mothers with no history of high blood pressure if the practice ends after six weeks.
The study, published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, showed about a fifth of women who developed high blood pressure, also called hypertension, for the first time following childbirth were diagnosed after postpartum follow-up care had ended. The risk was particularly high for Black women and for those who were 35 or older, delivered by cesarean section or were current or former smokers.