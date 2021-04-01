Skip to main content
Mother's Day: Personalized lawn signs available from Darien Arts Center

Staff
Personalized lawn signs for moms may be ordered through the Darien Arts Center at darienarts.org until April 25, and will be hand delivered, (Darien addresses only), May 8, just in time for Mother's Day, May 9.

Contributed photo

The signs are part of the Darien Arts Center’s spring fundraiser called: “Sign of My Love,” which celebrates loved ones by gifting them with a customized lawn sign, and message.The signs are a perfect, and unique way for people to show their love for Mother’s Day, or recognize a special person, while supporting the Darien Arts Center.

Signs are $30 each, and have three designs from which people who are interested in buying them can choose from.

Signs may also be picked up at the Darien Arts Center office, 2 Renshaw Road in Darien, May 6, through May 7, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.