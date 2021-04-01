Mother's Day: Personalized lawn signs available from Darien Arts Center

Contributed photo

Personalized lawn signs for Mother’s Day can be ordered through the Darien Arts Center at darienarts.org until April 25, and will be hand delivered to Darien addresses only, May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day, May 9.

The signs are part of the Darien Arts Center’s spring fundraiser called: “Sign of My Love,” which celebrates loved ones by gifting them with a customized lawn sign, and message.The signs are a perfect, and unique way for people to show their love for Mother’s Day, or recognize a special person, while supporting the Darien Arts Center.