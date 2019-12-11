Mother of Iowa crash victim wants better road signs

VAN HORNE, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a 26-year-old Iowa woman who died in a car crash last month is calling for better signage at rural intersections to protect motorists.

Dawn Hess said she wants the Iowa Department of Transportation to take a closer look at areas where lighting or rumble strips might not be enough to warn people about upcoming stops, according to Des Moines television station WOI.

Her daughter, Baylee Hess, of La Porte City, was killed Nov. 30 at a Highway 30 intersection near Van Horne, in eastern Iowa. Hess failed to stop and crossed under a trailer, landing in a ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Dawn Hess said her daughter wasn't used to driving in the area, and she may not have known there was an upcoming stop sign.

“There's no speed bumps to warn anybody that there's a stop sign so there's no way for someone that's not used to that roadside to know," she said.

Iowa DOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry said citizens can let the department know about dangerous intersections and department officials may assess them, especially if they've received a lot of calls.