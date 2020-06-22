Mother gets suspended sentence for death of infant daughter

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman will not have to report to prison to serve a sentence for the death of her 7-month-old daughter.

Judge Daniel Procaccini handed down a seven-year suspended sentence with probation to Mariah Ramos, WPRI-TV reported.

“I’m putting my faith and trust in you, Ms. Ramos, to continue to do what you’ve done,” Procaccini said after sentencing. “I’ve seen an incredible change in you. I want you to be well, I want you to succeed.”

Prosecutors say Ramos, of Warwick, left her daughter, Willow, with her boyfriend, Ryan Beeley, who was intoxicated on fentanyl and cocaine.

Beeley passed out on top of the child and smothered her, according to prosecutors. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Procaccini ordered Ramos to be drug tested and to enroll in mental health and substance abuse treatment as well as counseling.

Procaccini said the sentencing was the hardest he has faced in nearly 20 years on the superior court.