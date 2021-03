SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after her two young children ate some gummy candy laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to police.

The 28-year-old woman brought the children, ages 4 and 7, to the hospital Tuesday night after they found the gummies in her purse while she was driving, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens.