Moscow court mulls house arrest for Navalny's allies VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 6:56 a.m.
A Moscow court on Friday considered a request to put several allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under house arrest as authorities work to stymie more protests over the anti-corruption investigator's jailing.
Navalny's supporters are calling for rallies on Sunday to demand his freedom. Tens of thousands of people rallied across Russia last weekend to protest his Jan. 17 arrest and 30-day detention.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV