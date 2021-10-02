Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 2:33 p.m.
5 of15 People attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged its 16 million members worldwide to limit the spread by getting vaccines and wearing masks. The conference is taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, though, leaders were back at the faith's 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressing gratitude for those who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Church President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged that the world is “still dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants.” And while he didn't mention vaccines specifically, he thanked members for following the advice of church leaders, medical experts and government officials.