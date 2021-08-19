More unlocked vehicles stolen, burglarized in Darien

DARIEN — Police are investigating six vehicle burglaries and two thefts in which all vehicles were left unlocked — some with keys still inside — over a three-day period earlier this month.
A 2019 Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen from a Chasmars Pond Road home sometime overnight between Aug. 9 and 10. Police said the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys left inside. Two other unlocked vehicles in the driveway had been entered and rummaged through. A bank card in the stolen vehicle had been used in Stamford on Aug. 10 at 4:53 a.m. On Aug. 10, the vehicle was recovered on Fenway Street in Stamford.