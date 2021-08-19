More unlocked vehicles stolen, burglarized in Darien

DARIEN — Police are investigating six vehicle burglaries and two thefts in which all vehicles were left unlocked — some with keys still inside — over a three-day period earlier this month.

A 2019 Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen from a Chasmars Pond Road home sometime overnight between Aug. 9 and 10. Police said the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys left inside. Two other unlocked vehicles in the driveway had been entered and rummaged through. A bank card in the stolen vehicle had been used in Stamford on Aug. 10 at 4:53 a.m. On Aug. 10, the vehicle was recovered on Fenway Street in Stamford.

A 2020 Nissan Rogue and 1966 Ford Mustang at Chasmars Pond Road home were entered sometime overnight between Aug. 10 and 11. Police said nothing was reported missing.

Police said a 2017 Audi A3, which had been left unlocked at a Baywater Drive home, was entered sometime overnight between Aug. 10 and 11. Nothing was reported missing, police said.

Four Mayflower Road homes had vehicles burglarized sometime overnight between Aug. 11 and 12.

A Mayflower Road resident reported her 2018 Mazda Cx was burglarized, police said. The vehicle was left unlocked, police said, and a wallet containing bank cards and identification was missing from the vehicle. The victim had checked her bank accounts and discovered fraudulent charges on the accounts for purchases made in East Haven, police said.

An unlocked 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a second Mayflower Road home was entered, but police said nothing was reported missing.

At a third Mayflower Road home that night, police said someone entered an unlocked 2017 Honda CRV, but nothing was reported missing.

Police said the fourth vehicle burglary on Mayflower Road that night was of an unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Traver, in which nothing was reported missing.

A car theft also occurred that night on Baywater Drive, police said. The victim told police someone stole the 2019 Audi Q5, which had been left unlocked with the keys left inside. According to police, tracking software on the vehicle showed it to be on George Street in New Haven later that day. The New Haven police were provided with the location and were able to locate the vehicle.

