More than 9,500 in Iowa file unemployment claims

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 9,500 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims still tops 150,000, a state agency reported Thursday.

Iowa Workforce Development said there were 9,516 claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending June 13. That's a little higher than last week but the number of continuing claims was down by about 3,500.

The highest number of new claims came from workers employed in manufacturing.

The number of unemployment claims in Iowa and across the country have soared since March, when officials ordered businesses to close or limit their operations in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Most of those restrictions have been eased in recent weeks even as a significant number of virus cases are reported.