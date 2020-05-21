More than 51K file for unemployment in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than 51,000 Maryland residents filed for unemployment last week, the state's labor department announced Thursday.

The department reported that 51,108 people filed for unemployment benefits. That’s down from 65,805 people who filed for benefits the week before that.

More than 607,000 Maryland residents have filed for unemployment in the last nine weeks. The U.S. Labor Department says roughly 38.6 million people have filed for jobless aid in the United States since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced 17 new COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state. Additional test sites across Maryland will be announced by the end of the month, the governor's office said.

The state also was opening a drive-thru testing site at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County on Thursday to offer tests without appointment and to people without symptoms.