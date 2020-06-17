More of Darien reopens during Stage 2

Kai Bjornstad of the Darien Y does some disinfecting work. Darien's is the only Y to open today in the whole state of Connecticut. Kai Bjornstad of the Darien Y does some disinfecting work. Darien's is the only Y to open today in the whole state of Connecticut. Photo: Jarret Liotta /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Jarret Liotta /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close More of Darien reopens during Stage 2 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Happy Phase 2 Reopen Day!

That was how First Selectman Jayme Stevenson kicked off the day on social media on Wednesday.

For Phase 2, Restaurants will be required space tables 6 feet from one another, or install Plexiglass or similar plastic barriers between dining booths. Menus will have to be either sterilized between uses or eateries will have to use board menus or disposables. Employees will be required to wear masks, and table servers will need to wear gloves. Customers will also be required to wear masks, except when eating.

The Darien YMCA reopened Wednesday with limited hours. Read more here. Bob Mazza of the Sugar Bowl said that although inside dining was an option, people still preferred to sit outdoors on a sunny Wednesday

Sports and fitness facilities, including gyms and pools; and indoor recreation such as bowling alleys and movie theaters will also be allowed to reopen June 17.Restrictions on gyms include disabling every other or every third locker to promote social distancing, requiring gym users to wipe down equipment after they use it, and adjusting equipment so athletes are 6 to 12 feet apart from one another.

Personal services, such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, as well as amusement parks; hotels; museums, zoos and aquariums; libraries and outdoor events will also be allowed to reopen June 17. The Darien Library is currently open for curbside pick up.

Read more here: https://www.darientimes.com/news/coronavirus/slideshow/Here-are-the-rules-for-CT-gyms-museums-and-203627/photo-19535923.php