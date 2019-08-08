More evacuations as wildfire continues to grow

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Residents of about two dozen homes are under mandatory evacuation notices as a wildfire on the Colville Indian Reservation continues to grow.

The fire expanded to 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) by Wednesday evening.

The fire was sparked by lightning last Friday and is burning a few miles southeast of the town of Keller, Washington, which is in Ferry County.

The fire is about 25% contained, and no structures have burned.

But the fire is a major contributor to smoke that is blanketing the city of Spokane, Washington.