More children being treated for condition linked to virus

Left to right, Jenn Kolakoski, Pavilion D nurse manager, Tara Zane, Pavilion B nurse manager, and Lori Nohilly, director of inpatient nursing and critical care, walk the grounds on a break Friday, May 8, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — At least five children in Connecticut were being treated Tuesday for a dangerous inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Juan Salazar, the physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, said two patients there are believed to have the rare condition, which mirrors Kawasaki disease, affecting the blood vessels and organs.

Tests are being conducted on a third child who may be suffering from either the new syndrome or traditional Kawasaki, Salazar said.

Yale Health has said it is treating three children with symptoms believed to be caused by the syndrome, which has been linked to several deaths in New York.

Salazar said little is known about the condition, which appears to present itself about two to four weeks after a child has recovered from COVID-19 — often without ever being diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

“This is still a rare complication of COVID-19,” he said. “It's not something every parent should be panicking about.”

Salazar said while Kawasaki affects very young children, the new syndrome can impact kids into their teens causing cardiac, lung, liver, kidney and other problems.

Salazar, an infectious disease and immunology specialist, said health officials are still waiting for the CDC to come up with a specific case definition for the syndrome.

He said the hospital also is working with The Jackson Laboratory in Connecticut to help identify biological markers that can help diagnose the condition.

HEALTH COMMISSIONER FIRED

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that had replaced the state’s public health commissioner in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont replaced Renée Coleman-Mitchell with Deidre Gifford, commissioner of the state Department of Social Services, who will also serve as acting public health commissioner.

Coleman-Mitchell had been criticized for being slow to act on a plan to protect nursing homes from COVID-19.

Lamont said he would like closer coordination between the health department and others, including Social Services.