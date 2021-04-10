More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts RUSS BYNUM and ANNIE MA, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 10:01 a.m.
Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Corbett played a key role in developing the Moderna vaccine.
More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine amid campaigns to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government.
Wilbert Marshall, 71, pretends to be scared of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss. Marshall, who was among a group of seniors from the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly who received their vaccinations, said he wanted the vaccination in order to stay safe and be able to visit with family without the constant fear of the virus.
Wilbert Marshall, 71, looks at his shot card after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Melissa Banks, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Marshall was among a group of seniors from the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly who received their vaccinations.
P.M. Browner, 88, speaks about her apprehension over receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, while waiting for a transportation bus at the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly to take her to receive a vaccination, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Clarksdale, Miss. She said she thinks vaccinations will eventually be required, and she wants to be able to continue to socialize at a local senior center.
Like others in her family, Mattie Pringle had doubts about taking the coronavirus vaccine.
The 57-year-old Black woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, feared that her high blood pressure and diabetes might heighten her chances of a severe reaction to the shot. The speedy development and approval of the vaccines also fed her skepticism.
Written By
RUSS BYNUM and ANNIE MA