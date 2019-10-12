Moose Jaw Warriors add woman to coaching staff, first for Western Hockey League

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have added a woman to their coaching staff — a first for the Western Hockey League.

The team says Olivia Howe has joined the organization as a coaching assistant.

Howe won two NCAA championships with Clarkson University, playing in 152 games for the Golden Knights and had 42 goals and 100 points.

She was a captain for the Notre Dame Hounds and won an Esso Cup title in 2011.

Warriors General Manager Alan Millar says most recently Howe was a guest coach at the Warriors 2019 training camp.

He says she has tremendous experience in the game and made a strong impression on the team.

"Olivia has played at a high level, coached, scouted, been a leader, and a champion in her career," he said in a release. "She will be a strong addition to our team."

Howe says she is looking forward to the opportunity.

"Alan asked me to do the training camp, and it was really exciting. I didn't hesitate obviously, just needed to get out there and be at this level of hockey, being working with the males out there," she said.

"It's definitely a lot different coming from the female game, so a lot to learn." (CTV Regina, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2019.