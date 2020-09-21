Monuments Commission hopes to petition RTM to reduce number of members

Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission needs to be able to hold a quorum at its monthly meetings — and right now, it can’t do so.

Therefore, the commision’s members are planning to petition the RTM to reduce the number of members required on the commission.

Need for new members

Due to five members of the commission having retired within the last five months, the commission doesn’t have enough members to vote at meetings.

“We are dramatically understaffed,” said Terry Gaffney, vice chairman and acting chairman, at the commission’s most recent meeting — which was held virtually.

“As we officially have 15 slots, we need 50 percent plus one, or eight commissioners present to be able to vote,” said Gaffney to The Darien Times.

The commission is planning to ask the RTM to reduce the number of commissioners to nine. In this way, it would need only five to have a quorum.

The commission has already received support for its request from Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

The request must now be approved by the Board of Selectmen.

“Assuming they approve the request, it goes to town counsel, and the Charter Review Committee,” Gaffney said. “Assuming they all agree, only then does it go to the RTM.”

The Monuments & Ceremonies Commission is charged with establishing guidelines for new monuments, markers and plaques erected on public property, and with cataloging, surveying and identifying maintenance and upkeep needs of all memorial monuments, markers and plaques on town property.

Additionally, its mermbers organize, prepare and monitor public patriotic parades, public celebrations, anniversaries and special community events.

At the meeting, members discussed the benefits of being on the commission. These include getting the opportunity to give back to the town, knowing what’s happening in regard to the monuments in town, and getting to show one’s patriotism and love for the town of Darien.

The commissioners who have stepped down include Sharon and Allen Bixler and Ken Reiss, as well as Karen and Dave Polett. Karen served as secretary and Dave was chairman.

“We especially thank Karen and Dave Polett, who each gave so much of their time and energy over the last 28 years on this commission,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney added the commission also mourns the loss of Chick Scribner and George Walsh, two former commissioners who both died within the past year.

There are currently six active members on the commission. A new member is John Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran who is chairman of Darien Veterans of Foreign Wars Wreaths Across America contingent.

“We ask each town resident who has the time or inclination to consider volunteering to join us,” Gaffney said.

To join, contact the first selectman’s office and speak to either Karen Dunn or Linda O’Leary. For additional information, send an email to MonumentsAndCeremonies@darienct.gov.

The current open positions on the commission are commissioner and secretary, and if Gaffney becomes chairman, the vice chairman position would then be open.

The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. Members can participate in the meeting remotely.

Cemetery sub-committee

The commission is also seeking members for its cemetery subcommittee. This committee helps maintain and clean the town’s cemeteries.

“The state is responsible for the upkeep for any cemetery that has gone derelict,” Gaffney said. “Derelict is defined as any cemetery that has not had a burial in the previous 75 years, where there is no continuous upkeep of the property.”

There are several cemeteries in town that this pertains to, according to Gaffney.

“We will continue our outreach for people who want to both help with the physical labor and with the financial support,” Gaffney said.

Town’s 200th anniversary plans

At the meeting, Allan Miller, chairman of Darien’s 2020 Bicentennial Commission, said the town’s anniversary celebration is now being called “2020 one more time.”

New celebration dates in 2021:

May 15, Heritage Day: There will be re-enactors with the First Congregational Church of Darien.

The re-enacting will involve the “kidnapping of some of the parishioners there during the Revolutionary War. Then, we’re going up to the Mather Homestead,” Gaffney said. “There was a skirmish there during the Revolutionary War. The 5th Connecticut Regiment is going to do a re-eanactment of that skirmish. There’s a lot of stuff for kids.”

June 5, Weed Beach Festival

June 12, Anniversary Day: This will be at the Slawson Cemetery on Hanson Road. Additionally, historical markers will be placed on historical sites around town. There will also be a time capsule created, that will be closed for 50 years. It will either be stored at Town Hall or at the Museum of Darien.

Veterans Day, display case

The town is making plans for Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. That morning, there’ll be a ceremony at the Veterans Circle, which is located in front of Town Hall.

There is a display case at Town Hall in the lobby. Any town organization that is nonprofit is invited to submit a request to put a display into it. The form to complete this is available by searching “Monuments & Ceremonies Commission” on the town website.

The next Monuments & Ceremonies Commission meeting is Oct. 13.

Watch the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission meeting on Darien TV/79.

