Monuments & Ceremonies seeks new members, volunteers

Darien’s Monuments & Ceremonies Commission is recruiting new members. Dave Polett, who is chairman, and his wife Karen, who is secretary, will be stepping down.

At a recent meeting, Dave Polett said he would like to hold an election for their replacements. The Poletts said they had a good time working on the commission.

Karen Polett has been on the commission since its inception in 1992 and Dave has been on it for 12 years.

Monuments & Ceremonies Commission history

Phil Morehouse, a probate judge, was chairman when the Monuments and Ceremonies Committee (not yet a commission) was first officially formed in 1992 by former Darien First Selectman Hank Sanders. Prior to that, there was an informal group.

Sanders helped Morehouse turn the committee into a Darien town commission.

In 2011, Phil Kraft, who served as the commission’s secretary, took over as chairman, and Karen Polett became secretary.

At that time, there were representatives on the commission from the many nonprofits and other organizations in town.

Search for new members

Aside from electing a new chairman and secretary, the commission needs more members. There are currently 11 members, and there will be nine once the Poletts leave. Eight members are needed for a quorum.

The commission meets 10 months of the year and is off July and August.

The commission has five main responsibilities:

Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day ceremony

June 14, Flag Day

Sept. 11 ceremony

Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Grand Marshal and speaker for Memorial Day events

The commission is also looking for a grand marshal and speaker for the Memorial Day Parade.

Dave Polett asked commission members to think of possible candidates; they will get some names together for their next meeting.

Grand marshals normally have some connection to the military, he said.

2020 Bicentennial Committee update

Remaining events to celebrate the town’s 200 birthday include:

June 6, Weed Beach Fest Bicentennial Bash. This will be a combined celebration.

June 12, Darien’s Anniversary Day celebration at Slawson Cemetery on Hanson Road.

Oct. 24, Heritage Day celebration and reenactment, featuring the Fifth Connecticut Regiment

Volunteers

Volunteers are also needed for the town’s cemetery committee.

It is not necessary to be a resident to be on this committee. Those who are interested may contact the first selectman’s office.

In addition, volunteers are needed to help with the Memorial Day Parade and ceremony.

“We need about six to eight people who we can count on for that day,” Dave Polett said.

To get involved, send an email to 06820mayparade@gmail.com. Setup and division leaders are needed.

Watch the full Monuments & Ceremonies Commission meeting on Darien TV79.

