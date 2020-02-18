Monuments & Ceremonies Commission discusses Veteran list, membership, 2020 cake

Doing some research on the town’s veteran history?

The Monuments & Ceremonies Commission announced at its Feb. 11 meeting that it has a complete list of the 2,184 veterans buried in Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Hecker Avenue. This list will soon be available on the town website.

Anniversary cake

The town’s Bicentennial Committee has received a donated, gigantic celebratory birthday cake float.

The cake float came from the town of Salem, which recently celebrated its 200th anniversary.

The float will contain the town’s name and 2020 Bicentennial logo, and will be used for the town’s 2020 celebration.

It’s a three layer cake about 10 feet tall, and is on casters. The commission would like to use it in the Memorial Day parade.

Missing plaque

There is a missing bronze plaque to a small stone memorial on the Middlesex Middle School grounds, The memorial is of a Revolutionary War era child.

If anyone has information about it, contact the commission.

Membership, grand marshal, speaker

The Monuments & Ceremonies Commission currently has 11 members. It needs 15, so it is still looking for more members.

The commission is also looking to replace Dave Polett as chairman and Karen Polett as secretary, once they step down.

This is an active, busy commission that plays an important role in town, according to Dave Polett.

At its March meeting, the commission will discuss candidates for grand marshal and speaker for the Memorial Day parade.

To contact the commission, send an email to MonumentsAndCeremonies@darienct.gov.

Watch the full Monuments & Ceremonies Commission meeting on Darien TV79.

