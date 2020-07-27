Monument recognizing Union, Confederate troops vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A monument in Tennessee that recognizes both Union and Confederate troops was vandalized with red spray paint, officials said.

A derogatory phrase about America was scrawled at the base of the Battle of Nashville Monument, The Tennessean reported.

Battle of Nashville Trust President Tim Kay said the damage will cost at least $10,000 to repair and the organization is prepared to prosecute.

The 30-foot obelisk is made of white granite and bronze and “honors the sacrifices of both Confederate and Union soldiers who fought in the December 15-16,1864, Battle of Nashville, as well as the American soldiers who fought in World War I,” according to the Battle of Nashville Trust website.

“This is a treasure for Nashville,” Kay said. “The freedoms we have today to protest are built on those men giving their lives for our democracy.”