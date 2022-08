MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week.

Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.